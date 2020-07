Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful single story 3 bedroom with wood flooring throughout, fenced back yard. New carpeting and paint in all bedrooms with 2 car auto garage. Stone hearth fireplace with Beautiful sunlit bonus room with ample storage and French patio doors

Spacious dining room with hardwood flooring. All major appliances (refrigerator not included) *LEASE WITH OPTION TO BUY*