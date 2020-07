Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This home features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space and new appliances, fireplace in the family room and in the Livingroom. many updated and upgraded features, central HVAC. new backyard fence and freshly painted, garage and and it's pet friendly. It also has a great 2 car garage.