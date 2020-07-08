428 Loma Alta Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Cute, Cute, Cute! Ready to move in with laminate floors in living and dining and high, vaulted ceilings. Huge eat-in kitchen with tons of pantry cabinets, built-in microwave and refrigerator included. Walk-ins and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Large master with spacious master bath featuring double vanities, separate shower, soaking tub and large walk-in. Private yard. Great floor plan! Board-on-board privacy fence. Storage cabinets in garage and newer garage door & opener. Vacant and ready for a new tenant to love and care for this how the way the owner does! See app-fee payment instructions in Realtor private remarks.