428 Loma Alta Drive
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:10 PM

428 Loma Alta Drive

428 Loma Alto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

428 Loma Alto Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Palos Verdes

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute, Cute, Cute! Ready to move in with laminate floors in living and dining and high, vaulted ceilings. Huge eat-in kitchen with tons of pantry cabinets, built-in microwave and refrigerator included. Walk-ins and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Large master with spacious master bath featuring double vanities, separate shower, soaking tub and large walk-in. Private yard. Great floor plan! Board-on-board privacy fence. Storage cabinets in garage and newer garage door & opener. Vacant and ready for a new tenant to love and care for this how the way the owner does! See app-fee payment instructions in Realtor private remarks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

