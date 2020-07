Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Modlin Street - Very Nice updated home in Mesquite Casa View Heights. This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1397 sq. ft. It features:

- Large Backyard

- Gas Cooktop

- Refrigerator

- Washer and Dryer

- Newly Painted inside and out

- Updated bath

- Vinyl floors through out



Pets subject to owner approval. Deposit is $350 per pet. Application Fee is $50 per adult 18 and older.



To be considered, you must have good credit, income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.



(RLNE5290328)