Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated basketball court oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

Beautiful house in great neighborhood. Right in front of a park. Basketball court right across the street. Just remodeled. Large covered patio at the back for family to enjoy.



All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. TAR application, $50 per adult app fee, 3 consecutive pay stubs, copy of drivers license and SS Card.