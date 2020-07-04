All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:32 PM

3632 Peacock Place

3632 Peacock Place · No Longer Available
Location

3632 Peacock Place, Mesquite, TX 75181

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Super nice 3 bedroom plus study. This one story open floorplan has plenty of space with lots of natural light. Nice size kitchen with walk in pantry, lots of cabinet and counter space and walk up bar, open to the dining room and living area with ceramic tile entry, dining and kitchen. Covered patio with nice size backyard.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3632 Peacock Place have any available units?
3632 Peacock Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
Is 3632 Peacock Place currently offering any rent specials?
3632 Peacock Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3632 Peacock Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3632 Peacock Place is pet friendly.
Does 3632 Peacock Place offer parking?
No, 3632 Peacock Place does not offer parking.
Does 3632 Peacock Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3632 Peacock Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3632 Peacock Place have a pool?
No, 3632 Peacock Place does not have a pool.
Does 3632 Peacock Place have accessible units?
No, 3632 Peacock Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3632 Peacock Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3632 Peacock Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3632 Peacock Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3632 Peacock Place does not have units with air conditioning.

