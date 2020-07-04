3632 Peacock Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super nice 3 bedroom plus study. This one story open floorplan has plenty of space with lots of natural light. Nice size kitchen with walk in pantry, lots of cabinet and counter space and walk up bar, open to the dining room and living area with ceramic tile entry, dining and kitchen. Covered patio with nice size backyard.



HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.