3513 Woodshire Avenue

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Newly built Townhome - Property Id: 27548



Beautifully constructed new town-home built in 2017!!! Great granite countertops, open kitchen, pantry and lots of cabinet space. All brand new appliances. Large living room with open family area, overseeing kitchen and dining areas. Nice sized master suite with nice view and lots of sunlight. Spacious master bath with garden tub & walk in closet. Nice sized den with seperate section that can be used as toddlers nook or office. Huge backyard with paved area for family barbecues. Definitely a wonderful family home !

Property Id 27548



