Last updated January 26 2020 at 12:55 PM

3513 Woodshire Avenue

3513 Woodshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3513 Woodshire Avenue, Mesquite, TX 75181
Falcons Lair

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Newly built Townhome - Property Id: 27548

Beautifully constructed new town-home built in 2017!!! Great granite countertops, open kitchen, pantry and lots of cabinet space. All brand new appliances. Large living room with open family area, overseeing kitchen and dining areas. Nice sized master suite with nice view and lots of sunlight. Spacious master bath with garden tub & walk in closet. Nice sized den with seperate section that can be used as toddlers nook or office. Huge backyard with paved area for family barbecues. Definitely a wonderful family home !
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/27548
Property Id 27548

(RLNE5494318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3513 Woodshire Avenue have any available units?
3513 Woodshire Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3513 Woodshire Avenue have?
Some of 3513 Woodshire Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3513 Woodshire Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3513 Woodshire Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3513 Woodshire Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3513 Woodshire Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3513 Woodshire Avenue offer parking?
No, 3513 Woodshire Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3513 Woodshire Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3513 Woodshire Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3513 Woodshire Avenue have a pool?
No, 3513 Woodshire Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3513 Woodshire Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3513 Woodshire Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3513 Woodshire Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3513 Woodshire Avenue has units with dishwashers.

