3509 Moon Drive

Hurry! Be the first to live in this recently remodeled 4 Bedrooms, 2 bath property. Great location in Casa View Heights. Close to everything, easy access to 635, I-30 and Downtown. All new floors in kitchen & bathrooms. All new light fixtures inside & outside and new ceiling fans. This pretty home all new stainless steel appliances. Nice and modern grey tone paint and dark cabinets. Washer and dryer has its own laundry room and 2 car carport. Has a huge backyard. Great house in a nice area. Don’t miss this great opportunity to live in this beautiful home!