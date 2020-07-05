All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:41 PM

3509 Moon Drive

3509 Moon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3509 Moon Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
Casa View Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Hurry! Be the first to live in this recently remodeled 4 Bedrooms, 2 bath property. Great location in Casa View Heights. Close to everything, easy access to 635, I-30 and Downtown. All new floors in kitchen & bathrooms. All new light fixtures inside & outside and new ceiling fans. This pretty home all new stainless steel appliances. Nice and modern grey tone paint and dark cabinets. Washer and dryer has its own laundry room and 2 car carport. Has a huge backyard. Great house in a nice area. Don’t miss this great opportunity to live in this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 Moon Drive have any available units?
3509 Moon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 3509 Moon Drive have?
Some of 3509 Moon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 Moon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3509 Moon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 Moon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3509 Moon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 3509 Moon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3509 Moon Drive offers parking.
Does 3509 Moon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3509 Moon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 Moon Drive have a pool?
No, 3509 Moon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3509 Moon Drive have accessible units?
No, 3509 Moon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 Moon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3509 Moon Drive has units with dishwashers.

