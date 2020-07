Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nicely updated three bedroom, two bath home with in ground pool! Pool service can be added for an additional $150 per month. Laminate wood floors throughout living areas. Carpet in bedrooms. Updated bathrooms. Spacious family room with fireplace open to formal dining area. Large eat in kitchen. Master bedroom has dual closets and private master bath. Covered patio in back yard overlooking pool. Ready for immediate move in.