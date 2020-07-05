322 Quail Hollow Dr

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Coming Soon in Mesquite - This 2 Bedrooms 2-Bathroom features a Wood Burning Fireplace, Central Air & Heat, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven (gas), Built-in Microwave, 2 Car Garage, and lots of space!



Current Price is Tentative. If property is listed as 'Coming Soon', this indicates that the property is going through the Make Ready Process. If additions or installations are made to improve the property, the price may change and be updated when property is ready to be viewed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4705977)