All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 305 Keswick Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
305 Keswick Ln
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:59 PM

305 Keswick Ln

305 Keswick Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

305 Keswick Lane, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3*2*2+STUDY over 2200 sq. ft. is in immaculate condition, open and spacious, split bedrooms, tall ceilings, island kitchen with all neutral colors throughout the home. Huge master bedroom with corner garden tub and master bath and double vanities, covered patio with large maintenance-free elevated deck. Beautiful landscaping, sprinkler system, walk to park & school, near major highways
$50 App Fee per Adult 18 and Over
$235 Initial Admin Fee
1% Monthly Rent Admin Fee
$250 Non Refundable Pet Fee per Pet/2 Pet Max

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Keswick Ln have any available units?
305 Keswick Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Keswick Ln have?
Some of 305 Keswick Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Keswick Ln currently offering any rent specials?
305 Keswick Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Keswick Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 305 Keswick Ln is pet friendly.
Does 305 Keswick Ln offer parking?
No, 305 Keswick Ln does not offer parking.
Does 305 Keswick Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Keswick Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Keswick Ln have a pool?
No, 305 Keswick Ln does not have a pool.
Does 305 Keswick Ln have accessible units?
No, 305 Keswick Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Keswick Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Keswick Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District