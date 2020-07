Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities game room

OH YES!! GREAT OPPORTUNITY! FIVE BEDROOMS, THREE AND HALF BATH, FLOOR PLAN WITH ABUNDANT NATURAL LIGHT SITTING ON CORNER LOT, LOTS OF LIVING AREA, GREAT GAMEROOM AREA, LIVING OPEN TO KITCHEN WITH PLENTIFUL CABINETRY AND BREAKFAST BAR, CERAMIC TILE UPGRADING, HIS AND HERS SINKS IN MASTER BATH ON GROUND LEVEL,FOUR LARGE BEDROOMS 2ND LEVEL GREAT BACKYARD FOR ENJOYING EVENINGS, DON'T MISS OUT! VIEW TODAY! Sec 8 voucher of 5 bedroom is aproved