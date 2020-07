Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Very pretty house, very good conditions, new paint, recently remodeled, great kitchen, large bedrooms, great size living area with fireplace. Large back yard with trees and covered patio. Great location, one block from the park, few blocks from Town East Mall, 2 minutes away from I-30 and LBJ freeway. Great schools, price, conditions and neighborhood.

Copy of driver license, good credit and rental history are some of the requirements to lease this property.