Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Exquisite new remodel in Mesquite close to HW-30 and 635. Spacious living area with an open floor plan including 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Fourth Bedroom is a garage conversion. Fully updated kitchen with new cabinets, quartz countertops, and appliances! Newer AC unit that has been well maintained. Covered front porch and covered patio. Large shed in backyard and covered parking in back of home. Brand new laminate flooring throughout home with updated bathrooms.