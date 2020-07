Amenities

Beautiful manucured lot located in the Creek Crossing Estates subdivision. Vaulted ceilings through-out the living. Wood burning fireplace. Kitchen features electric double oven range, built in dishwasher, Has a breakfast eat in kitchen. Split bedroom floor plan. Master bedroom has oversized walk in closet. Seperate shower and garden tub in master bath. Privacy wood fence. Attached two car garage. Patio cover on oversized patio. Must see!!!!