2707 JUDY Drive

THIS HOUSE HAS A GREAT ROOM WITH A FIREPLACE, ADJACENT TO A BIG OPEN KITCHEN WHICH HAS A SIDE BY SIDE STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR, MICROWAVE AND STOVE INCLUDING A LARGE PANTRY. THREE SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH CEILING FANS AND THE BATHROOM HAS DOUBLE VANITIES, A STAND ALONE SEPARATE SHOWER AND A TUB WITH A SHOWER! THIS HOME INCLUDES AN OVER SIZED DOUBLE CAR GARAGE AND THREE WOOD FENCED YARDS. WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO WESTOVER PARK! EASY ACCESS TO HWY 80, I-30 AND 635 AND WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO RUGEL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. SECTION 8 HOUSING CONSIDERED.