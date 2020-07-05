Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2633 Montclair Ln, Mesquite, TX 75150A very beautiful home in a great location. Home is complete with nice kitchen appliances, fridge and washer and dryer included. Three bedroom, two bathroom with a two car garage. Home also includes lawn care and water bill is paid by owner. Includes Digital watchdog security system which allows to watch live footage from iPhone. Great back yard with two apple trees Bonus Includes: Roomba vacuum to help clean home and two bar stools and large painting in 2nd living room.