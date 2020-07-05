All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 2633 Montclair Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2633 Montclair Ln
Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:37 AM

2633 Montclair Ln

2633 Montclair Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2633 Montclair Lane, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2633 Montclair Ln, Mesquite, TX 75150A very beautiful home in a great location. Home is complete with nice kitchen appliances, fridge and washer and dryer included. Three bedroom, two bathroom with a two car garage. Home also includes lawn care and water bill is paid by owner. Includes Digital watchdog security system which allows to watch live footage from iPhone. Great back yard with two apple trees Bonus Includes: Roomba vacuum to help clean home and two bar stools and large painting in 2nd living room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2633 Montclair Ln have any available units?
2633 Montclair Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2633 Montclair Ln have?
Some of 2633 Montclair Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2633 Montclair Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2633 Montclair Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2633 Montclair Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2633 Montclair Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2633 Montclair Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2633 Montclair Ln offers parking.
Does 2633 Montclair Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2633 Montclair Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2633 Montclair Ln have a pool?
No, 2633 Montclair Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2633 Montclair Ln have accessible units?
No, 2633 Montclair Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2633 Montclair Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2633 Montclair Ln has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Heather Creek
1540 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District