Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Ranch style home with beautiful curb appeal. It's a 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in a great neighborhood. Open living and dining. L shaped kitchen with breakfast nook area. Wood burning fireplace. All 3 bedrooms are at the same end of the house. 2 Car garage with washer, dryer connections in the garage. You'll be minutes from Town East Mall, Interstates 635 & 30 and schools.