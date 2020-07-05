2605 Hackberry Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous home with an open floor concept! You can sit in the living room and enjoy looking out the big beautiful windows to the back yard or enjoy a cup of coffee by the fireplace. The huge master bedroom is perfect for retreating for the night or reading a good book by the grand windows. The master bathroom is nice and spacious with walk-in closets.