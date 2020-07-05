All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated November 22 2019 at 8:31 PM

2605 Hackberry Creek

2605 Hackberry Creek · No Longer Available
Location

2605 Hackberry Creek, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous home with an open floor concept! You can sit in the living room and enjoy looking out the big beautiful windows to the back yard or enjoy a cup of coffee by the fireplace. The huge master bedroom is perfect for retreating for the night or reading a good book by the grand windows. The master bathroom is nice and spacious with walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 Hackberry Creek have any available units?
2605 Hackberry Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2605 Hackberry Creek have?
Some of 2605 Hackberry Creek's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 Hackberry Creek currently offering any rent specials?
2605 Hackberry Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 Hackberry Creek pet-friendly?
No, 2605 Hackberry Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2605 Hackberry Creek offer parking?
Yes, 2605 Hackberry Creek offers parking.
Does 2605 Hackberry Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 Hackberry Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 Hackberry Creek have a pool?
No, 2605 Hackberry Creek does not have a pool.
Does 2605 Hackberry Creek have accessible units?
No, 2605 Hackberry Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 Hackberry Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2605 Hackberry Creek has units with dishwashers.

