2527 Cumberland Drive
Last updated May 16 2019 at 6:25 AM

2527 Cumberland Drive

2527 Cumberland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2527 Cumberland Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You don’t want to miss this amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with its open floor plan and neutral tones throughout! This home comes with 1474 SqFt of living space and is short walk away from Town East Park where you can enjoy a relaxing stroll at any time!! Don't wait to apply!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 Cumberland Drive have any available units?
2527 Cumberland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2527 Cumberland Drive have?
Some of 2527 Cumberland Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 Cumberland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Cumberland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Cumberland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2527 Cumberland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2527 Cumberland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2527 Cumberland Drive offers parking.
Does 2527 Cumberland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 Cumberland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Cumberland Drive have a pool?
No, 2527 Cumberland Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2527 Cumberland Drive have accessible units?
No, 2527 Cumberland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Cumberland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2527 Cumberland Drive has units with dishwashers.

