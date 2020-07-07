All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated April 13 2020 at 7:17 PM

2509 Spiceberry Lane

2509 Spiceberry Lane · No Longer Available
Mesquite
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments under $1,000
1 Bedrooms
Location

2509 Spiceberry Lane, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This lovely home is bathed with natural light and boasts a functional floorplan for easy living! With designer features like neutrally painted walls, updated modern fixtures and easy maintenance tile flooring, what’s not to love? The kitchen includes every convenience with all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinetry so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Out back, you'll find a covered patio and a fenced yard! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 Spiceberry Lane have any available units?
2509 Spiceberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 Spiceberry Lane have?
Some of 2509 Spiceberry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 Spiceberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2509 Spiceberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 Spiceberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 Spiceberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2509 Spiceberry Lane offer parking?
No, 2509 Spiceberry Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2509 Spiceberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2509 Spiceberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 Spiceberry Lane have a pool?
No, 2509 Spiceberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2509 Spiceberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 2509 Spiceberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 Spiceberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2509 Spiceberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

