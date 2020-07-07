2509 Spiceberry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This lovely home is bathed with natural light and boasts a functional floorplan for easy living! With designer features like neutrally painted walls, updated modern fixtures and easy maintenance tile flooring, what’s not to love? The kitchen includes every convenience with all the major stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and ample cabinetry so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Out back, you'll find a covered patio and a fenced yard! If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

