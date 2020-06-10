2329 Bent Brook Drive

Amenities

Incredible 2 story home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, new carpet throughout, high ceilings, fresh paints, vaulted ceilings, wall to floor fireplace, tile flooring, island kitchen with breakfast bar, ample cabinet space, updated stainless steel appliances including a fridge, master bedroom downstairs with bi-level sinks, separate shower, corner tub, and walk-in closet with full-length mirrors. Upstairs bedrooms with large windows, excellent curb appeal, fenced backyard with storage shed. All information and room sizes must be verified by tenant.