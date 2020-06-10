All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2329 Bent Brook Drive

2329 Bent Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2329 Bent Brook Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible 2 story home with 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths, new carpet throughout, high ceilings, fresh paints, vaulted ceilings, wall to floor fireplace, tile flooring, island kitchen with breakfast bar, ample cabinet space, updated stainless steel appliances including a fridge, master bedroom downstairs with bi-level sinks, separate shower, corner tub, and walk-in closet with full-length mirrors. Upstairs bedrooms with large windows, excellent curb appeal, fenced backyard with storage shed. All information and room sizes must be verified by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 Bent Brook Drive have any available units?
2329 Bent Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 Bent Brook Drive have?
Some of 2329 Bent Brook Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 Bent Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2329 Bent Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 Bent Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2329 Bent Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2329 Bent Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2329 Bent Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 2329 Bent Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 Bent Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 Bent Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 2329 Bent Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2329 Bent Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2329 Bent Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 Bent Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2329 Bent Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

