2300 Boardwalk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing one story surrounded by woods. Located in a peaceful setting, tucked in the back of a small, nice subdivision. Relaxing location with tranquil views of greenery, yet just minutes away from grocery stores and other retail. New carpet in all bedrooms! This home has a wonderfully big and open family room, nice sized kitchen and breakfast area, two secondary bedrooms with a spacious hall bath. The master bedroom has a huge ensuite bath. The formal dining room is versatile space and can be used in many way to suit your needs (study, piano, etc). Enjoy lots of closet space, a nice neighborhood with established landscaping & easy access to major highways. Move in ready with neutral colors throughout.