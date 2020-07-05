All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:03 AM

2300 Boardwalk Drive

2300 Boardwalk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2300 Boardwalk Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing one story surrounded by woods. Located in a peaceful setting, tucked in the back of a small, nice subdivision. Relaxing location with tranquil views of greenery, yet just minutes away from grocery stores and other retail. New carpet in all bedrooms! This home has a wonderfully big and open family room, nice sized kitchen and breakfast area, two secondary bedrooms with a spacious hall bath. The master bedroom has a huge ensuite bath. The formal dining room is versatile space and can be used in many way to suit your needs (study, piano, etc). Enjoy lots of closet space, a nice neighborhood with established landscaping & easy access to major highways. Move in ready with neutral colors throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2300 Boardwalk Drive have any available units?
2300 Boardwalk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Boardwalk Drive have?
Some of 2300 Boardwalk Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Boardwalk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Boardwalk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Boardwalk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2300 Boardwalk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2300 Boardwalk Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Boardwalk Drive offers parking.
Does 2300 Boardwalk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2300 Boardwalk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Boardwalk Drive have a pool?
No, 2300 Boardwalk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2300 Boardwalk Drive have accessible units?
No, 2300 Boardwalk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Boardwalk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Boardwalk Drive has units with dishwashers.

