2229 Aloha Drive

ALOHA!! A rare find in a quiet neighborhood!! Beautifully remodeled with a modern look and an open floor plan. The Landlord went all out with the upgrades on this one! Granite countertop with new sink in the Kitchen, baths, and utility, new cabinets in kitchen, bath, and utility, new custom paint inside & out, laminated wood floor throughout, New windows, new ceiling fans, new light fixtures, new dishwasher, and new smooth cooktop and so on. Two attached garage with two covered carport and storage shed in the back yard. Convenient location for shopping! This home is for Sale also (MLS#14287755). Section 8 Tenants are welcome.