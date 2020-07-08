All apartments in Mesquite
2229 Aloha Drive

Location

2229 Aloha Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
accepts section 8
carport
parking
garage
ALOHA!! A rare find in a quiet neighborhood!! Beautifully remodeled with a modern look and an open floor plan. The Landlord went all out with the upgrades on this one! Granite countertop with new sink in the Kitchen, baths, and utility, new cabinets in kitchen, bath, and utility, new custom paint inside & out, laminated wood floor throughout, New windows, new ceiling fans, new light fixtures, new dishwasher, and new smooth cooktop and so on. Two attached garage with two covered carport and storage shed in the back yard. Convenient location for shopping! This home is for Sale also (MLS#14287755). Section 8 Tenants are welcome.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Does 2229 Aloha Drive have any available units?
2229 Aloha Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2229 Aloha Drive have?
Some of 2229 Aloha Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2229 Aloha Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2229 Aloha Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2229 Aloha Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2229 Aloha Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2229 Aloha Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2229 Aloha Drive offers parking.
Does 2229 Aloha Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2229 Aloha Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2229 Aloha Drive have a pool?
No, 2229 Aloha Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2229 Aloha Drive have accessible units?
No, 2229 Aloha Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2229 Aloha Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2229 Aloha Drive has units with dishwashers.

