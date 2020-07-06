All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 2210 Stillwater Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2210 Stillwater Drive
Last updated November 5 2019 at 6:56 AM

2210 Stillwater Drive

2210 Stillwater Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2210 Stillwater Drive, Mesquite, TX 75181
Creek Crossing Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This stunning home has everything you want and more! Gorgeous vinyl wood floors, cozy brick fireplace, light neutral colors throughout, vaulted ceilings and a tranquil backyard with covered porch. The gourmet kitchen, offering an island with extra counter top space, is attached to the breakfast nook featuring bay windows. Spacious master suite with crown molding, has a great size attached bath with dual sinks, built-in vanity, garden tub and separate shower. You won't want to pass up this home! Come view today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Stillwater Drive have any available units?
2210 Stillwater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Stillwater Drive have?
Some of 2210 Stillwater Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Stillwater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Stillwater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Stillwater Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Stillwater Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 2210 Stillwater Drive offer parking?
No, 2210 Stillwater Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2210 Stillwater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Stillwater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Stillwater Drive have a pool?
No, 2210 Stillwater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Stillwater Drive have accessible units?
No, 2210 Stillwater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Stillwater Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Stillwater Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Annex
4709 Samuell Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75149

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District