2210 Stillwater Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This stunning home has everything you want and more! Gorgeous vinyl wood floors, cozy brick fireplace, light neutral colors throughout, vaulted ceilings and a tranquil backyard with covered porch. The gourmet kitchen, offering an island with extra counter top space, is attached to the breakfast nook featuring bay windows. Spacious master suite with crown molding, has a great size attached bath with dual sinks, built-in vanity, garden tub and separate shower. You won't want to pass up this home! Come view today.