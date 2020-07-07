2013 Narobi Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 4 bedroom and 1.5 bath home in Mesquite has been recently renovated! - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 1.5 bath home in Mesquite has been recently renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. This home features gorgeous new wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and as well as new carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has refinished cabinets and comes with dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave.. Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.This home also has additional storage unit in the backyard.



