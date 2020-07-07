All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 2013 Narobi Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
2013 Narobi Pl
Last updated December 17 2019 at 10:50 AM

2013 Narobi Pl

2013 Narobi Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2013 Narobi Place, Mesquite, TX 75149
Edgemont Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 4 bedroom and 1.5 bath home in Mesquite has been recently renovated! - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 1.5 bath home in Mesquite has been recently renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. This home features gorgeous new wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and as well as new carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen has refinished cabinets and comes with dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave.. Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.This home also has additional storage unit in the backyard.

(RLNE5407830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Narobi Pl have any available units?
2013 Narobi Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 Narobi Pl have?
Some of 2013 Narobi Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Narobi Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Narobi Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Narobi Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2013 Narobi Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2013 Narobi Pl offer parking?
No, 2013 Narobi Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2013 Narobi Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Narobi Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Narobi Pl have a pool?
No, 2013 Narobi Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2013 Narobi Pl have accessible units?
No, 2013 Narobi Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Narobi Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 Narobi Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District