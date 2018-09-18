All apartments in Mesquite
Location

1905 Haddock Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This updated 2 bedroom apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops large living area and vinyl plank flooring throughout. Refrigerator included. Washer and Dryer hook up's are inside unit are ready for your own washer and dryer. Rent includes cable and all utilities plus a 2 car garage. This apartment is attached to the rear of the main house facing 1905 Haddock and is easily accessed from Nectar drive off the back alley. Please call Matthew Bryan (469) 651-9859 for all questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Haddock Drive have any available units?
1905 Haddock Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Haddock Drive have?
Some of 1905 Haddock Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Haddock Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Haddock Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Haddock Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Haddock Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1905 Haddock Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1905 Haddock Drive offers parking.
Does 1905 Haddock Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1905 Haddock Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Haddock Drive have a pool?
No, 1905 Haddock Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Haddock Drive have accessible units?
No, 1905 Haddock Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Haddock Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 Haddock Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

