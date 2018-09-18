1905 Haddock Drive

Amenities

This updated 2 bedroom apartment features stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops large living area and vinyl plank flooring throughout. Refrigerator included. Washer and Dryer hook up's are inside unit are ready for your own washer and dryer. Rent includes cable and all utilities plus a 2 car garage. This apartment is attached to the rear of the main house facing 1905 Haddock and is easily accessed from Nectar drive off the back alley. Please call Matthew Bryan (469) 651-9859 for all questions.