1832 Medina Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great split level 3 bd 2 bth home with an amazing backyard and view. Home has been very well taken care of and it shows in the details! Flat screen wiring available in majority of home, fireplace modified to fit TV,wine cooler in the downstairs wet bar connected to the lower living area with easy access to the backyard and ready for entertaining.Upstairs deck is great for waking up with a nice cup of coffee to start off your day! Well established neighborhood close to schools and shopping. Great opportunity in a beautiful home! NO PETS PLEASE

Home will be available Jan. 4, 2020