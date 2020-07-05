All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1832 Medina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1832 Medina Drive
Last updated November 14 2019 at 8:41 AM

1832 Medina Drive

1832 Medina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1832 Medina Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great split level 3 bd 2 bth home with an amazing backyard and view. Home has been very well taken care of and it shows in the details! Flat screen wiring available in majority of home, fireplace modified to fit TV,wine cooler in the downstairs wet bar connected to the lower living area with easy access to the backyard and ready for entertaining.Upstairs deck is great for waking up with a nice cup of coffee to start off your day! Well established neighborhood close to schools and shopping. Great opportunity in a beautiful home! NO PETS PLEASE
Home will be available Jan. 4, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1832 Medina Drive have any available units?
1832 Medina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1832 Medina Drive have?
Some of 1832 Medina Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1832 Medina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1832 Medina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1832 Medina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1832 Medina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1832 Medina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1832 Medina Drive offers parking.
Does 1832 Medina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1832 Medina Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1832 Medina Drive have a pool?
No, 1832 Medina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1832 Medina Drive have accessible units?
No, 1832 Medina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1832 Medina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1832 Medina Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District