Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Wait until you see this gorgeous home located in Creek Crossing! Enjoy the huge 18x13 back covered porch looking out to the well maintained yard. The kitchen is equipped with an abundance of storage including an island, desk area and pantry. Large bathrooms and dual sinks in both, 2 living rooms, and a cozy brick fireplace. This home is ready for you!