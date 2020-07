Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Updated and upgraded 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Northridge Estates of Mesquite, Located right off of Galloway and 635. This property comes complete with a spacious yard and gazebo in back yard. Updated include fresh interior paint, new light fixtures, new wood flooring, granite in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances, new carpet in the bedrooms and much more! Will be gone before you know it.