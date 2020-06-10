1434 Melton Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This 4 bed, 2 bath home in Mesquite is being updated and will be available to tour on or around January 7, 2018. The Available Date does not reflect a Move-In Date, and is subject to change based on weather, inspections and various factors. Please ask your leasing agent for an accurate Move-In Date.



This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections and a fenced-in backyard. The home is centrally located just right down the road from Sadler's Food Marts, Family Stop Food Store, La Silla Taqueria, Las Mariposas, McWhorter Elementary School and Park and much more! Enjoy quick access to 635 for an easy commute.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



