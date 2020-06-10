All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1434 Melton Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1434 Melton Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1434 Melton Ln

1434 Melton Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1434 Melton Lane, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This 4 bed, 2 bath home in Mesquite is being updated and will be available to tour on or around January 7, 2018. The Available Date does not reflect a Move-In Date, and is subject to change based on weather, inspections and various factors. Please ask your leasing agent for an accurate Move-In Date.

This dog and cat-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections and a fenced-in backyard. The home is centrally located just right down the road from Sadler's Food Marts, Family Stop Food Store, La Silla Taqueria, Las Mariposas, McWhorter Elementary School and Park and much more! Enjoy quick access to 635 for an easy commute.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1434 Melton Ln have any available units?
1434 Melton Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1434 Melton Ln have?
Some of 1434 Melton Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1434 Melton Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1434 Melton Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1434 Melton Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1434 Melton Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1434 Melton Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1434 Melton Ln offers parking.
Does 1434 Melton Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1434 Melton Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1434 Melton Ln have a pool?
No, 1434 Melton Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1434 Melton Ln have accessible units?
No, 1434 Melton Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1434 Melton Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1434 Melton Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Springfield Apartments
2305 Driftwood Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mission Fairways Apartments
801 US Hwy 67
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District