Mesquite, TX
1321 Woodcrest Dr
1321 Woodcrest Dr

1321 Woodcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Woodcrest Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149
Edgemont Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Garland features laminate, ceramic tile, and vinyl
flooring, ceiling fans throughout, central heat/air, an exterior laundry room with W/D connections, a storage shed and a large fenced-in backyard with a deck! [TT-B] The home is minutes from McWhorter Elementary School and Park, Family Dollar, La Silla Taqueria, and 635. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Woodcrest Dr have any available units?
1321 Woodcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 Woodcrest Dr have?
Some of 1321 Woodcrest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Woodcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Woodcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Woodcrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 Woodcrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1321 Woodcrest Dr offer parking?
No, 1321 Woodcrest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1321 Woodcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Woodcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Woodcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 1321 Woodcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Woodcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 1321 Woodcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Woodcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 Woodcrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

