1321 Woodcrest Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Garland features laminate, ceramic tile, and vinyl

flooring, ceiling fans throughout, central heat/air, an exterior laundry room with W/D connections, a storage shed and a large fenced-in backyard with a deck! [TT-B] The home is minutes from McWhorter Elementary School and Park, Family Dollar, La Silla Taqueria, and 635. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.