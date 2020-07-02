1318 Wisteria Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Great home with great curb appeal! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a number of great features! It has a huge family room with laminate floors, fireplace and a wet bar for entertaining. The galley style kitchen opens up to the living area and will be great for family functions. The home also features an eat in kitchen for dining. The home features different flooring throughout. A combination of laminate, ceramic & vinyl flooring adds different options for decorating. A bonus is a sun room that leads to a covered patio with a spacious fenced in back yard. The utility room has washer & dryer hook ups. This home also has a two car garage with rear entry. Great location convenient to Hwy 635 & Hwy 80.