1318 Wisteria Way
1318 Wisteria Way

1318 Wisteria Way · No Longer Available
Location

1318 Wisteria Way, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great home with great curb appeal! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a number of great features! It has a huge family room with laminate floors, fireplace and a wet bar for entertaining. The galley style kitchen opens up to the living area and will be great for family functions. The home also features an eat in kitchen for dining. The home features different flooring throughout. A combination of laminate, ceramic & vinyl flooring adds different options for decorating. A bonus is a sun room that leads to a covered patio with a spacious fenced in back yard. The utility room has washer & dryer hook ups. This home also has a two car garage with rear entry. Great location convenient to Hwy 635 & Hwy 80.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 Wisteria Way have any available units?
1318 Wisteria Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1318 Wisteria Way have?
Some of 1318 Wisteria Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 Wisteria Way currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Wisteria Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Wisteria Way pet-friendly?
No, 1318 Wisteria Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1318 Wisteria Way offer parking?
Yes, 1318 Wisteria Way offers parking.
Does 1318 Wisteria Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 Wisteria Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Wisteria Way have a pool?
No, 1318 Wisteria Way does not have a pool.
Does 1318 Wisteria Way have accessible units?
No, 1318 Wisteria Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Wisteria Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1318 Wisteria Way has units with dishwashers.

