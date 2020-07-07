All apartments in Mesquite
1316 Mount Vernon Drive
1316 Mount Vernon Drive

1316 Mount Vernon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1316 Mount Vernon Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
3 Bedroom Walking Distance To Massive Greenbelt! Spacious 3 bedroom home with two large living and dining areas. Living area with large windows to provide lots of natural lighting. Ceramic tile in eat-in kitchen, opens up to large family room. Unique built-in bookcase in family room! Master bath with separate shower and walk in closet. Sizable guest bedrooms. Covered patio to relax on with big, mature trees in both the front yard and back yard. Within walking distance to massive Westover greenbelt! Filled with jogging and hiking trails and creeks! Easy access to highway 635 and U.S. 80!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

