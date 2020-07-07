1316 Mount Vernon Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking

3 Bedroom Walking Distance To Massive Greenbelt! Spacious 3 bedroom home with two large living and dining areas. Living area with large windows to provide lots of natural lighting. Ceramic tile in eat-in kitchen, opens up to large family room. Unique built-in bookcase in family room! Master bath with separate shower and walk in closet. Sizable guest bedrooms. Covered patio to relax on with big, mature trees in both the front yard and back yard. Within walking distance to massive Westover greenbelt! Filled with jogging and hiking trails and creeks! Easy access to highway 635 and U.S. 80!