1312 Alta Vista Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

You must see this totally updated home with a 2 car garage and workshop! The kitchen is updated with granite, new cabinets, fixtures and tile. There are two spacious living areas and a fireplace. There is a separate utility room in the garage. Both baths have been completely remodeled with new tiles, and fixtures. The inside has all new paint, inset lighting and ceiling fans. The electrical wiring and plumbing has been updated. There are beautiful new wood floors in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. This home is bright and like new on large lot. The outside has new paint, a new roof and landscaping. Owner only wants 5 or month lease.