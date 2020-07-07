All apartments in Mesquite
1312 Alta Vista Street
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:40 AM

1312 Alta Vista Street

1312 Alta Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Alta Vista Street, Mesquite, TX 75149
Northridge Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
You must see this totally updated home with a 2 car garage and workshop! The kitchen is updated with granite, new cabinets, fixtures and tile. There are two spacious living areas and a fireplace. There is a separate utility room in the garage. Both baths have been completely remodeled with new tiles, and fixtures. The inside has all new paint, inset lighting and ceiling fans. The electrical wiring and plumbing has been updated. There are beautiful new wood floors in living areas and new carpet in bedrooms. This home is bright and like new on large lot. The outside has new paint, a new roof and landscaping. Owner only wants 5 or month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Alta Vista Street have any available units?
1312 Alta Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Alta Vista Street have?
Some of 1312 Alta Vista Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Alta Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Alta Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Alta Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Alta Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1312 Alta Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Alta Vista Street offers parking.
Does 1312 Alta Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1312 Alta Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Alta Vista Street have a pool?
No, 1312 Alta Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Alta Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 1312 Alta Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Alta Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Alta Vista Street has units with dishwashers.

