1260 Redman Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious two-story townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, attached 2 car garage, and 1300 square feet of living space. High ceilings, open floorplan, and separate utility room off of kitchen. Lots of closet space, private patio and fenced backyard! Easy access to major highways, very conveniently located off of 635 and Gross Rd, near shopping, entertainment, and dining.



