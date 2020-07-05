All apartments in Mesquite
Last updated February 14 2020

1228 Warwick Drive

1228 Warwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1228 Warwick Drive, Mesquite, TX 75150

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Home features a nice size kitchen, huge living areas, ideal covered patio ideal for a future sunroom, bright interior and lots of windows allowing tons of natural light to shine through. New paint inside out, laminate flooring throughout for easy cleaning, granite countertop, and brand new kitchen cabinet for your love of cooking. If convenience is what you are looking for, look no further. All of the amenities you need are close by, including schools, restaurants, shops and medical facilities. Come take a look, this adorable home will not last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Warwick Drive have any available units?
1228 Warwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 Warwick Drive have?
Some of 1228 Warwick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Warwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Warwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Warwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1228 Warwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1228 Warwick Drive offer parking?
No, 1228 Warwick Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1228 Warwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Warwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Warwick Drive have a pool?
No, 1228 Warwick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Warwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 1228 Warwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Warwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 Warwick Drive has units with dishwashers.

