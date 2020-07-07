All apartments in Mesquite
1205 Woodcrest Dr
Last updated April 6 2019 at 7:37 AM

1205 Woodcrest Dr

1205 Woodcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Woodcrest Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149
Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Mesquite includes ceiling fans, laminate and vinyl flooring, W/D connections, driveway parking and a fenced-in backyard. The home backs up to McWhorter Park, down the street from from McWhorter Elementary, shopping and easy access to 635 and shopping. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc. is a leading Dallas-based property management company founded in 1976. As investors, we have managed more than 1,000 single-family homes and 2,500 apartment units across North Texas. With the incorporation of turn-key technology, state-of-the-art management, highly skilled maintenance technicians and a forward-thinking attitude, Alden Short maintains low vacancy rates with the highest quality tenants. For more information, visit ashortinc.com.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1205 Woodcrest Dr have any available units?
1205 Woodcrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 Woodcrest Dr have?
Some of 1205 Woodcrest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport.
Is 1205 Woodcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1205 Woodcrest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 Woodcrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 Woodcrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1205 Woodcrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1205 Woodcrest Dr offers parking.
Does 1205 Woodcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 Woodcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 Woodcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 1205 Woodcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1205 Woodcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 1205 Woodcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 Woodcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 Woodcrest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
