Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Adorable home offers large living room with vaulted ceilings, open kitchen, breakfast area great for entertaining, ceiling fans in all rooms, wood burning fireplace & separate laundry facility. House has updated fans, bathroom flooring and lighting fixtures. Garage contains work benches & lots of storage, out side storage shed & covered wooden deck in the back yard. Renter to verify all information. House is not set up on Housing Program. Working on updating photos as well.