Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace carpet

Great 3 bedrooms house in Mesquite area. Great neighborhood with fenced back yard. Tile in the kitchen and carpet available in the bedrooms. Granite Countertop in kitchen. Central location and convenient access to highway. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit.