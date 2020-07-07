1113 Redman Court

Amenities
Well maintained 1,225 sqft half duplex available for rent. Short drive to Town East Mall! Property includes 3 bedroom, 2 bath, attached 2 car garage and enclosed backyard. WD hookups, central heating and air, kitchen appliances included (garbage disposal and dishwasher equipped). Front lawn maintained by HOA-owner pays fees. No pets. $1,350 month with one month's deposit due at signing. Common areas (living room, eating area and hallways) updated with laminate flooring and bedrooms with newly installed wood-look tile. Don't wait-it won't last long! Don't wait! Won't last long!