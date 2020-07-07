All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1113 Redman Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1113 Redman Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1113 Redman Court

1113 Redman Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1113 Redman Court, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Well maintained 1,225 sqft half duplex available for rent. Short drive to Town East Mall! Property includes 3 bedroom, 2 bath, attached 2 car garage and enclosed backyard. WD hookups, central heating and air, kitchen appliances included (garbage disposal and dishwasher equipped). Front lawn maintained by HOA-owner pays fees. No pets. $1,350 month with one month's deposit due at signing. Common areas (living room, eating area and hallways) updated with laminate flooring and bedrooms with newly installed wood-look tile. Don't wait-it won't last long! Don't wait! Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Redman Court have any available units?
1113 Redman Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1113 Redman Court have?
Some of 1113 Redman Court's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Redman Court currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Redman Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Redman Court pet-friendly?
No, 1113 Redman Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesquite.
Does 1113 Redman Court offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Redman Court offers parking.
Does 1113 Redman Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1113 Redman Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Redman Court have a pool?
No, 1113 Redman Court does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Redman Court have accessible units?
No, 1113 Redman Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Redman Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Redman Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Towne Centre Village
1208 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Forty 200
4200 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75149
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
Audubon Park
5800 Northwest Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Place
3701 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Alexis at Town East
645 N Town East Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District