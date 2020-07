Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities parking garage

New hardwood flooring. Stunning three bedroom with two full baths and two car garage in rear with double driveway, High lofty ceiling with lots of windows for a lot of natural light. Cozy fireplace in living room. Gorgeous home with eat in breakfast area, with large separate laudry room off the kitchen, large formal dinning area, and large living area. Large storage area in the backyard.