All apartments in Mesquite
Find more places like 1000 Norton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesquite, TX
/
1000 Norton Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1000 Norton Dr

1000 Norton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesquite
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1000 Norton Drive, Mesquite, TX 75149

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/db8abd4099 ----
Great home in Mesquite neighborhood on a corner lot with cleaning and maintenance to come. Open floor plan with updated kitchen and bathrooms. Original hardwood floors. The extra living area can be used either a den or formal dining room. To schedule a viewing call 817-736-1935 andd follow directions. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Disposal
Pets Allowed
W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Norton Dr have any available units?
1000 Norton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesquite, TX.
How much is rent in Mesquite, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesquite Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Norton Dr have?
Some of 1000 Norton Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Norton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Norton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Norton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Norton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Norton Dr offer parking?
No, 1000 Norton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Norton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Norton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Norton Dr have a pool?
No, 1000 Norton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Norton Dr have accessible units?
No, 1000 Norton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Norton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Norton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Towne Crest Apartments
1217 Americana Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Country Club
1901 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Pinehurst Place
2101 Pinehurst Ln
Mesquite, TX 75150
Lane at Towne Crossing
4035 Towne Crossing Blvd
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Watermark Apartments
2626 John West Rd
Mesquite, TX 75150
Mesquite Village
2605 Franklin Dr
Mesquite, TX 75150
The Barons
2101 US Highway 80 E
Mesquite, TX 75150
Central Park
4804 Via Ventura
Mesquite, TX 75150

Similar Pages

Mesquite 1 BedroomsMesquite 2 Bedrooms
Mesquite Apartments with ParkingMesquite Dog Friendly Apartments
Mesquite Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
North Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Towne Crossing

Apartments Near Colleges

Eastfield CollegeAmberton University
El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District