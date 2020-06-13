Apartment List
107 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in McKinney, TX

21 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1292 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
Eldorado
40 Units Available
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1498 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
21 Units Available
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1556 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed apartment features, Springs at McKinney offers luxury living in this great Texas city.
18 Units Available
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1450 sqft
The Adley Craig Ranch is a vibrant apartment community located in McKinney, Texas.
Stonebridge Ranch
16 Units Available
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1257 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
14 Units Available
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1370 sqft
This pet-friendly property offers a yoga room, sauna, pool, and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces, garden tubs, balconies, and a pool view. Less than one mile from the shopping and dining of McKinney Marketplace.
Brookstone
27 Units Available
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1409 sqft
Minutes away from TPC Craig Ranch. Near DFW Airport and Love Field Airport. Community includes saltwater pool, sundeck with Wi-Fi and splash pad. Residents enjoy units with garages, granite countertops and woodgrain flooring.
25 Units Available
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1402 sqft
Large apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, and elevator access. Community features a dog park, fitness center, and cyber business center.
15 Units Available
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1098 sqft
Contemporary homes with premium cabinetry and wood vinyl flooring. Community includes a resort-style pool, playground, and dog park. Easy access to US 75. Close to Mary Will Craig Park.
14 Units Available
Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1351 sqft
This recently renovated community is in McKinney with stunning views. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, business center, concierge, and dog park. Granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances provided.
Stonebridge Ranch
20 Units Available
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1592 sqft
Recently renovated, homes at The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch just north of Dallas feature European-style kitchens and wood-style floors, while communal areas include a pool table in the retro-style lounge and a fitness center.
29 Units Available
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1565 sqft
Modern homes with garden tubs, ceramic tile flooring and large bedrooms. Community highlights include a game room, business center, and gym. Pet friendly. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park. Near the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Stonebridge Ranch
44 Units Available
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1308 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with a fireplace, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a cafe, game center and pool. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance. Near University Drive (US Route 380) and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
35 Units Available
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1315 sqft
Impressive designer finishes like 42-inch espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, and crown molding. Even more impressive amenities include lagoon-style pool with poolside kitchen, hot tub, movie theatre, and coffee bar.
37 Units Available
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1378 sqft
Located along the Sam Rayburn Tollway and only moments from the Cinemark Allen, this community has shopping, entertainment and dining nearby. This green community features a clubhouse, 24-hour gym and pool. Hardwood flooring in units.
9 Units Available
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1063 sqft
Discover your new home at Kinwood Apartments! Conveniently located in McKinney, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside your door.
Stonebridge Ranch
17 Units Available
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1509 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.
18 Units Available
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1472 sqft
At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience.
40 Units Available
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1501 sqft
Luxury living is at your fingertips at Soho Parkway Apartments in McKinney, TX. Located just seconds from the Sam Rayburn Tollway with quick access to Dallas North Tollway and U.S.
Contact for Availability
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1497 sqft
Saxon Woods offers luxurious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in McKinney with spacious floor plans that range from 665 – 1497 square feet. Each of our units feature an open-concept layout with soaring 9 ft.
Craig Ranch
Contact for Availability
Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1363 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Central Park At Craig Ranch in McKinney. View photos, descriptions and more!
266 Units Available
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1260 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Results within 1 mile of McKinney
24 Units Available
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1309 sqft
Large living spaces in a modern community just north of Frisco. Rooms have in-unit laundry, ceiling fans and air conditioning. On-site pool, dog grooming area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
40 Units Available
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1539 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a clubhouse, concierge, hot tub and garage parking. Residents can walk right over to the Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course. Units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookup and a fireplace.

June 2020 McKinney Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 McKinney Rent Report. McKinney rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the McKinney rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

McKinney rents increased slightly over the past month

McKinney rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and are up slightly by 1.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in McKinney stand at $1,170 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,453 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in September of last year. McKinney's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of McKinney, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to McKinney

    As rents have increased slightly in McKinney, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, McKinney is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • McKinney's median two-bedroom rent of $1,453 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.8% rise in McKinney.
    • While McKinney's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in McKinney than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where McKinney is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

