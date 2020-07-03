9929 Nixon Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A NEWLY RENOVATED single story house in McKinney with Frisco ISD!!! House has fresh look with new paint all over and a new roof, new tiles in kitchen, bathrooms and utility, new granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, new faucets in toilets, Finished garage with painted walls and epoxy floors and new fire place with tiles and paint. The house has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 living area, 1 dining area, kitchen has ceramic tiles, living room and dinning area has hardwood Floors, bedrooms have carpet and utility room have washer and dryer hookup, The house has decent size backyard.Close to shopping, entertainment and highly rated schools.