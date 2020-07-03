All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 29 2020 at 9:37 AM

9929 Nixon Drive

9929 Nixon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9929 Nixon Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A NEWLY RENOVATED single story house in McKinney with Frisco ISD!!! House has fresh look with new paint all over and a new roof, new tiles in kitchen, bathrooms and utility, new granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, new faucets in toilets, Finished garage with painted walls and epoxy floors and new fire place with tiles and paint. The house has 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 living area, 1 dining area, kitchen has ceramic tiles, living room and dinning area has hardwood Floors, bedrooms have carpet and utility room have washer and dryer hookup, The house has decent size backyard.Close to shopping, entertainment and highly rated schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9929 Nixon Drive have any available units?
9929 Nixon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9929 Nixon Drive have?
Some of 9929 Nixon Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9929 Nixon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9929 Nixon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9929 Nixon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9929 Nixon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9929 Nixon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9929 Nixon Drive offers parking.
Does 9929 Nixon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9929 Nixon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9929 Nixon Drive have a pool?
No, 9929 Nixon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9929 Nixon Drive have accessible units?
No, 9929 Nixon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9929 Nixon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9929 Nixon Drive has units with dishwashers.

