All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9912 Laurel Cherry Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9912 Laurel Cherry Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 8:17 AM

9912 Laurel Cherry Drive

9912 Laurel Cherry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9912 Laurel Cherry Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Frisco ISD!!! Very nice brick home! Great floor plan with room for everyone. Fresh interior paint throughout the whole house. Brand new easy-care wood-looking flooring downstairs. Brand new carpet upstairs on game room and bedrooms. New Luxury vinyl plank on upstairs bathroom. Large family room open to breakfast area and kitchen that offers a lot of cabinetry. Bright formal dinning room can be used as study or a secondary living area. Spacious master bedroom downstairs with large walk in closet, large master bath with separate shower and tub. Large game room upstairs plus 3 nice sized secondary bedrooms with plenty of storage space. Garage door was replaced January 2020. Move in Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9912 Laurel Cherry Drive have any available units?
9912 Laurel Cherry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9912 Laurel Cherry Drive have?
Some of 9912 Laurel Cherry Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9912 Laurel Cherry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9912 Laurel Cherry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9912 Laurel Cherry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9912 Laurel Cherry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9912 Laurel Cherry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9912 Laurel Cherry Drive offers parking.
Does 9912 Laurel Cherry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9912 Laurel Cherry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9912 Laurel Cherry Drive have a pool?
No, 9912 Laurel Cherry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9912 Laurel Cherry Drive have accessible units?
No, 9912 Laurel Cherry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9912 Laurel Cherry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9912 Laurel Cherry Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Reserve at Stonebridge Ranch
2305 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center