9912 Laurel Cherry Drive

Frisco ISD!!! Very nice brick home! Great floor plan with room for everyone. Fresh interior paint throughout the whole house. Brand new easy-care wood-looking flooring downstairs. Brand new carpet upstairs on game room and bedrooms. New Luxury vinyl plank on upstairs bathroom. Large family room open to breakfast area and kitchen that offers a lot of cabinetry. Bright formal dinning room can be used as study or a secondary living area. Spacious master bedroom downstairs with large walk in closet, large master bath with separate shower and tub. Large game room upstairs plus 3 nice sized secondary bedrooms with plenty of storage space. Garage door was replaced January 2020. Move in Ready.