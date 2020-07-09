9912 Laurel Cherry Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room microwave

Frisco ISD!!! Very nice brick home! Great floor plan with room for everyone. Fresh interior paint throughout the whole house. Brand new easy-care wood-looking flooring downstairs. Brand new carpet upstairs on game room and bedrooms. New Luxury vinyl plank on upstairs bathroom. Large family room open to breakfast area and kitchen that offers a lot of cabinetry. Bright formal dinning room can be used as study or a secondary living area. Spacious master bedroom downstairs with large walk in closet, large master bath with separate shower and tub. Large game room upstairs plus 3 nice sized secondary bedrooms with plenty of storage space. Garage door was replaced January 2020. Move in Ready.