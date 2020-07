Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Nice property in the beautiful quaint community with neighbourhood pool, Master bed down, secondary bedrooms, with bonus area upstairs, good sized backyard for kids, pets and parties. Nice kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, includes refrigerator, Kitchen, breakfast and foyer has tiles, the house has vaulted ceiling and open layout. Located in Mckinney with Frisco ISD.