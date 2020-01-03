All apartments in McKinney
Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:21 AM

9845 Prairie Dog Lane

9845 Prairie Dog Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9845 Prairie Dog Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully 2 story home for rent in the city of McKinney and award-winning Prosper ISD. Great location at Virginia and Independence, 2 mins to US-380, 10 mins to TX-121 and Dallas Tollway. 2 living area, fireplace, open floor plan, kitchen opens to dining and family. Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, 42-inch cabinet, upgraded ceramic tile in entry family, kitchen, dining area, high-efficiency appliances AC system, save on daily utility bill. Nice size backyard with cover patio and gas drop, great for outdoor living and social entertaining. The home also comes with a side-by-side fridge, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9845 Prairie Dog Lane have any available units?
9845 Prairie Dog Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9845 Prairie Dog Lane have?
Some of 9845 Prairie Dog Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9845 Prairie Dog Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9845 Prairie Dog Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9845 Prairie Dog Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9845 Prairie Dog Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9845 Prairie Dog Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9845 Prairie Dog Lane offers parking.
Does 9845 Prairie Dog Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9845 Prairie Dog Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9845 Prairie Dog Lane have a pool?
No, 9845 Prairie Dog Lane does not have a pool.
Does 9845 Prairie Dog Lane have accessible units?
No, 9845 Prairie Dog Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9845 Prairie Dog Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9845 Prairie Dog Lane has units with dishwashers.

