All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 9836 Carter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
9836 Carter Drive
Last updated September 14 2019 at 2:37 AM

9836 Carter Drive

9836 Carter Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

9836 Carter Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous one story home. Large family room with fireplace and formal dining room can be one huge living area. Laminate wood look flooring in family room and entry. Over sized kitchen and breakfast combo with stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and counter tops, pantry, ceramic tile flooring, window opening into dinning and family room. Master suite, room for sitting area, separate tub and upgraded shower, and large closet. Covered patio in privacy fenced back yard. Sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9836 Carter Drive have any available units?
9836 Carter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9836 Carter Drive have?
Some of 9836 Carter Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9836 Carter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9836 Carter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9836 Carter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9836 Carter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 9836 Carter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9836 Carter Drive offers parking.
Does 9836 Carter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9836 Carter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9836 Carter Drive have a pool?
No, 9836 Carter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9836 Carter Drive have accessible units?
No, 9836 Carter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9836 Carter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9836 Carter Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
Ashton Oaks
2003 Skyline Dr
McKinney, TX 75071
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road
McKinney, TX 75071
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center