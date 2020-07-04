9836 Carter Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous one story home. Large family room with fireplace and formal dining room can be one huge living area. Laminate wood look flooring in family room and entry. Over sized kitchen and breakfast combo with stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets and counter tops, pantry, ceramic tile flooring, window opening into dinning and family room. Master suite, room for sitting area, separate tub and upgraded shower, and large closet. Covered patio in privacy fenced back yard. Sprinkler system.