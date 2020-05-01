All apartments in McKinney
9808 Pierce Drive
9808 Pierce Drive

9808 Pierce Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9808 Pierce Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Absolutely beautiful updated one story home with a large back yard in Frisco ISD! All new granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Stainless appliances in kitchen including a gas cooktop and convection oven. Wide-plank laminate flooring in entry, family room, and kitchen. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are all included. Gas start fireplace in family room has gas logs. TV mount in family room is wired and ready to go. Beautiful master bath update with new fixtures, countertops and more. Brand new fence, roof and gutters all just installed March 2020. Pets ok on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9808 Pierce Drive have any available units?
9808 Pierce Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 9808 Pierce Drive have?
Some of 9808 Pierce Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9808 Pierce Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9808 Pierce Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9808 Pierce Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9808 Pierce Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9808 Pierce Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9808 Pierce Drive offers parking.
Does 9808 Pierce Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9808 Pierce Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9808 Pierce Drive have a pool?
No, 9808 Pierce Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9808 Pierce Drive have accessible units?
No, 9808 Pierce Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9808 Pierce Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9808 Pierce Drive has units with dishwashers.

