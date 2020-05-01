9808 Pierce Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Absolutely beautiful updated one story home with a large back yard in Frisco ISD! All new granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Stainless appliances in kitchen including a gas cooktop and convection oven. Wide-plank laminate flooring in entry, family room, and kitchen. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are all included. Gas start fireplace in family room has gas logs. TV mount in family room is wired and ready to go. Beautiful master bath update with new fixtures, countertops and more. Brand new fence, roof and gutters all just installed March 2020. Pets ok on a case by case basis.